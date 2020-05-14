Coronavirus: New York police union calls city health commissioner ‘b***h’ over face mask row

A New York police union has known as the city’s health commissioner “a b***h” after revelations that she denied pleas for extra police masks in March, on the top of the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York police sergeants union (SBA) stated on Wednesday that health commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot was a “b***h” as a result of she instructed NYPD officers two months in the past that she didn’t give “two rats’ asses” about cops getting extra safety gear.

“Truth is this b***h has blood on her hands but why should anyone be surprised the NYPD has suffered under DeBlasio since he became mayor,” the Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted after Dr. Barbot’s feedback had been revealed on Wednesday.





The New York Post revealed that, based on sources, Dr. Barbot had stated “I don’t give two rats’ asses about your cops”, throughout a cellphone dialog in mid-March with an NYPD division chief, Terence Monahan.

Mr Monahan stated through the name that 500,000 masks had been wanted to guard NYPD officers, however was dismissed by Ms Barbot who added that she “needed them for others”, stated The Post.

Instead, Mr Monahan was allegedly instructed that 50,000 masks might be supplied to the NYPD.

There at the moment are nearly 5,500 confirmed circumstances of the coronavirus among the many NYPD’s 55,000 officers and civilian employees, alongside 41 deaths, based on the most recent statistics.

A health division spokesman, Patrick Gallahue, later confirmed to The Post that there had been a “heated exchange between the two where things were said out of frustration, but no harm was wished on anyone”.

Dr. Barbot had additionally “apologised for her contribution to the exchange”, Mr Gallahue stated.

SBA president Edward Mullins stated in a press release on Wednesday evening that mayor Bill de Blasio and his workplace had proven disdain for regulation enforcement.





“Dr Barbot’s comments make it clear she has no personal or professional regard for the police,” the union stated within the assertion.

“The primary concern of a medical professional in such an important position should be the safety of all people,” continued the assertion. “Her attitude places police officers in great jeopardy and makes her unfit for the job.”

According to The Post, City Hall organized for the NYPD to get 250,000 surgical masks after it issued an attraction within the aftermath of Dr. Barbot’s feedback

The NYPD has been contacted by The Independent for remark.