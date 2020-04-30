Coronavirus New York: NYPD At Brooklyn Funeral Home After neighbors complain of foul odor

The NYPD has shut down the road before a Brooklyn funeral home after neighbors complained about a smell from bodies being kept in trailers.

Specialists state there is no proof of a crime until now at Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services on Utica Avenue in the Flatlands area.

The health department was asked to make sure remains were being dealt with suitably.

Many trucks are left outside as the funeral home attempts to adapt to the remarkable interest, and families are trying to have funeral services and burials to maintain a strategic distance from incineration or leaving their friends and family members unclaimed.

The funeral manager told Eyewitness News that they have come up short on space inside for bodies. However, he refused to state what a number of are inside.

He urged no bodies were being stored in U-Haul trucks, stating that they were loaded up with furniture that was dislodged by the bodies.

He stated that all bodies are inside the funeral home or inside a refrigerating truck. Police initially got a call around 11:30 a.m. saying that bodies being kept in the trucks.

“The Department has been notified of storage issues of decedents and alternate arrangements are being made by the funeral home,” the New York State Health Department stated.

Funeral managers are asked to be stored decedents anticipating internment or other last demeanor in suitable conditions and follow their standard contamination counteraction and control safety measures.

The examination is continuous.