Coronavirus: New York couples can now tie the knot over Zoom

As cancellations of weddings rise due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo has signed an order that will allow couples to get married online. The decision came after the governor ordered an extended lockdown till 15th May. New York has witnessed more than 13,000 deaths till now.

At a briefing on Saturday, he said that the couples can seek a license of marriage remotely. He also said that the clerk will be allowed to marry couples virtually. Joking about the situation, he said couples now have ‘no excuse’ to not get married.

“You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no?” he said.

NEW: I am issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020

The declaration received a mixed response on social media.

Few criticized the governor for not prioritizing other important matters. Some of the users opined that getting married without the presence of close ones is pointless. Meanwhile, some said that online marriages will help couples share health insurance coverage at a time like this.

However, if the venues were not fixed beforehand and officials booked, the marriages may not be considered legal. UAE and Colorado in the US were among the firsts to make a move in this regard.

A county in Ohio has permitted couples to obtain their marriage licenses if one of the partners is seriously ill, a health worker or has health insurance problems.

