Coronavirus New Jersey: Barber develops ‘Shields on Wheels’ to keep salon owners, clients safe

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC)– A New Jersey barber that is additionally a woodworker is introducing to aid keep salon owners as well as clients safe amidst an unclear future after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Edwin Ramirez has actually possessed 201 Stylez on Park Avenue in Union City for 15 years, as well as though he will not resume till he obtains the thumbs-up from the state, he is taking actions to prepare.

He has actually presented “Shields on Wheels,” which include an intermediary huge sufficient for the barber to fit their hands as well as devices via as well as is mobile so the barber can function around a customer’s head.

“I started putting pieces together, and I said, you know what this can be? The thing that’s essential for barbers,” he claimed.

Ramirez developed the mobile PPE at his woodworking store, situated right following door to hair salon, in an initiative to make stylists as well as their clients really feel more secure throughout hairstyles as well as shape-ups.

“I had to send all the barbers home,” he claimed. “They have bills to pay, mouths to feed.”

He is functioning on an idea for salon as well as claimed he has actually currently been gotten in touch with by various other barbers really hoping to order guards, as well as he’s additionally been making bacterium divider panels for automobiles, grocery stores as well as dining establishments.

Ramirez is marketing them for $300 plus delivery as well as producing 30 a day. And yes, the license is pending.

He additionally has an indication business as well as can tailor the guard appropriately.

And nowadays, isn’t everybody looking for a hairstyle?

