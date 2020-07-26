Coronavirus: NBA investigating Los Angeles Clippers’ Lou Williams’ movements outside bubble | NBA News

The NBA is investigating Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams while he was on an excused lack far from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Williams was seen in an Instagram photo on Thursday night at Magic City gentleman’s club in Atlanta, published by rap artist Jack Harlow.

Despite Harlow later on erasing it and declaring the photo was old, NBA security quizzed Williams about his activities and he did confess going to the club.

However, Williams kept that no performers existed which he went there for supper after going to the seeing for the dad of a friend.

On Friday, Williams tweeted about the circumstance, stating “Ask any of my team-mates what’s my favourite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol. #Maskon #inandout.”

Regardless, Clippers coach Doc Rivers was less than enjoyed be inquired about the 33- year-old Williams, who is back in Orlando.

“I can’t share much with his journey. I wasn’t on that journey with him,” Rivers stated.

“But he’s back here, I can tell you that much. You know, obviously those (pictures) got out, and that’s something that we obviously didn’t enjoy seeing or like.”

Any examination might suggest a possibly longer quarantine duration for Williams due to the league’s coronavirus policy.

Although Williams was evaluated for coronavirus every day considering that leaving the NBA bubble, gamers need to serve a minimum four-day lack if they leave the school.

But depending upon the outcomes of the examination, Williams might now deal with a quarantine of 10 to 14 days.