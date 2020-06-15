Coronavirus: NBA gives more details on restart schedule | NBA News

The NBA has given teams a more definitive timetable for the restart to the pandemic-interrupted season, including required coronavirus testing that is set to begin this month and mandatory individual work outs in early July before training camps.

The league continues to be working on completing the and safety protocols which will essentially get to be the rulebook for the restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida – and told teams that talks with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on those issues are continuing.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver poses with Mickey Mouse – credit NBA.com



Meanwhile, a person with direct familiarity with the talks said that Disney workers who will be on the campus throughout the NBA restart will have to follow a long list of protocols – including constant mask or other appropriate personal protective equipment usage when in the vicinity of any NBA participants or the others there for the restart, strict social distancing instructions and submission to daily temperature checks and symptom self-assessments.



















Gametime analyst Grant Hill praises the NBA’s Orlando restart plan but notes you may still find a ‘number of unknowns’ facing the league when play resumes



There are other requirements that will also apply to those working in housekeeping and food service, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those details have not been revealed publicly. The NBPA has said player safe practices will be a main concern, and you may still find many concerns about how things will work once teams get to Disney.

But with negotiations on many levels apparently far enough along to determine a schedule of sorts, the league gave teams the go-ahead to immediately start allowing two assistant coaches to deal with voluntary player work outs. The rule had been one coach with one player since teams were given the green light to re-open facilities for the voluntary workouts last month.

NBA head coaches could be one of those two coaches mixed up in voluntary sessions starting from June 23, though social distancing and other rules the league applied in response to the pandemic would still apply.



















Take a look right back at the story of the season, because the NBA season looks set to restart with 22 teams on July 30 at the Disney campus near Orlando



June 23 is significant in yet another way aswell. That will be the first day players on the 22 teams which will be going to the Disney campus would be needed to undergo coronavirus testing conducted by those teams.

The league also said it is still working on plans for the eight teams – Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Golden State, Minnesota and New York – that will not engage in the restart at Disney. Those teams can keep their facilities open for now for voluntary work outs until told otherwise.

The remaining portion of the league’s timetable, as of now – and with the caveat that it’s still considered tentative before health protocols are done and agreements with Disney are signed – includes:

July 1 through July 7, 8 or 9

Required individual work outs for players on the 22 participating teams, with the end date coinciding with which day that team would get to the Disney campus.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida pictured following an US lockdown



July 7, 8 and 9

Arrivals at the Disney campus in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

July 9-29

Team training camps at Disney, which would follow initial safe practices screenings upon arrival.

July 21 or 22

Start date for three inter-squad scrimmages for each team. The scrimmages will be scheduled by the NBA and certainly will have NBA referees.

Zion Williamson rises to the rim for a two-handed dunk



July 30-August 14

Seeding games at Disney. Games will resume. The NBA continues to be working on completing the schedule for anyone eight games per team, and the match-ups depends on regular-season games that remained if the league suspended play on March 11.

August 15-16

The two-game play-in series to look for the No 8 seed in each conference, if necessary. The series would be necessary if the team in ninth invest either conference when the seeding games end is within four games of the No 8 team.

A best-of-two series would be played, with the ninth-place team needing to go 2-0 in those games to earn a playoff berth. Otherwise, the No 8 team would just take that seed and transfer to the first round of the playoffs.

August 17

Playoffs begin. This date would progress to August 15 or 16 if the play-in games are unnecessary. The playoffs are typical scheduled as traditional best-of-seven series.

August 30

A limited number of family and guests of remaining teams will soon be permitted to reach at Disney for the very first time. They would stay on the Disney property. They will not be permitted until this time in the schedule.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard match-up in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals



August 31-September 13

Conference semi-finals.

September 15-28

Conference finals.

September 30-October 13

NBA Finals. The league originally planned an October 12 end date, though which has now been adjusted.

