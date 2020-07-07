Coronavirus: NBA commissioner Adam Silver admits positive tests could create ‘hole’ in bubble | NBA News

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has voiced concern that a “significant spread” of the coronavirus could potentially expose a “hole in our bubble” and power down the season for a second time.

Silver expects that players will test positive for the coronavirus but said he’s “not sure yet” what the league’s threshold will undoubtedly be for needing to shut down the growing season at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports campus at Disney World near Orlando.

“Certainly, if we had any sort of a significant spread at all within our campus, we would be shut down again,” Silver said during Fortune’s virtual “Brainstorm Health” conference.

“It could be concerning if once [the players] sit through our quarantine period, and were to try positive, we might know that, in essence, there exists a hole in our bubble.

“That our campus is not working in some way.”

Image:

The NBA restart will be held in Orlando, Florida



The season is placed to restart on July 30 with a 22-team tournament, with scrimmages slated to begin July 22. Silver postponed the growing season on March 11 after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz was the initial NBA player to test positive for COVID-19.

Strict protocols – including quarantines and COVID-19 testing for players and personnel – will be in place, including contact tracing.

“We can analyse the virus itself and try to track whether, if there’s more than one case, if it’s in essence the same virus, the same genetic variation of the virus that has passed from one player to another,” Silver said.

Silver said he’s confident enough in the league’s protocols that he plans to attend after being tested himself, but added he can “stay far away from players”.

“This should work,” that he said. “But again, this virus has humbled many, so I am not going to express any higher level of confidence than we are following the protocols and we hope it works as we designed it.”

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here