Coronavirus: NBA adds antibody testing to protocols – reports | NBA News

Because of a problem for false positives with coronavirus testing, the NBA on Wednesday authored a memo that added antibody testing to its return-to-play protocol, according to reports.

ESPN first reported the release of the league’s memo.

Since dead coronavirus cells could be detected in testing, it might lead to a positive result that would force a player to sit out for an extended period. A previously-conducted antibody test would help reveal if a player is not of necessity asymptomatic but has already recovered from the herpes virus.

According to the ESPN report, the NBA is concerned about false positive tests for players, particularly among star players, because the season reaches the playoffs.

The league has convened 22 teams in central Florida to each play eight regular-season games, leading right into a 16-team playoffs. The resumption of play begins July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex once the Utah Jazz take on the New Orleans Pelicans, followed closely by the Los Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers. Both games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

According to the memo, there are four steps so as to complete before returning to a team.

First, an overall total of 14 days needs to pass from a first positive test or the conclusion of virus symptoms. Second, a player needs two negative tests in a 24-hour period. The third stipulation is that the player needs to have a positive antibody test within the past 30 days. The final requirement is for an adverse rapid coronavirus test before having close, physical experience of others.

The steps were reportedly reviewed by an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist working with the NBA and the league’s players’ association.

