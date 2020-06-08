Coronavirus: Museums and cinemas reopen in Denmark as Belgium and Czech Republic also ease lockdown measures

Denmark and other European countries relaxed numerous coronavirus lockdown measures on Monday, permitting a wider range of leisure and social activities as well as some limited travel.

The Danish government said it would enable the reopening of museums, cinemas, zoos and colleges from 1 June, and that the further easing of measures was expected in early August, which may include gyms, swimming pools and nightclubs.

In Belgium, Monday saw the introduction of an “expanded personal bubble”, in which citizens are permitted to have experience of 10 people per week, while continuing to see or watch safety rules and social distancing.





The government there said it is looking to reopen the nation to foreign tourists by 15 June, and that it would offer free train tickets to residents in an attempt to enhance the economy.

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, has opened its border with Croatia and is allowing events all the way to 500 people.

Prague said it might also start to foreign travel from next week and introduce a method classifying other countries in line with the coronavirus risk there.

Nineteen mostly central, eastern and southeastern states will soon be in the least-risky category, while the UK will be put in its riskiest.

Britain, however, began on Monday to impose a 14-day quarantine on travellers coming into the nation.





The sweeping measure will see all passengers – bar a small number of exceptions like lorry drivers and medical workers – asked to fill in a form detailing exactly where they are going to self-isolate for 14 days and offer a phone number so authorities can check up on them.

The requirement applies regardless if they truly are citizens or not.

Additional reporting by AP