Coronavirus ‘most severe health emergency’ WHO has faced

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated Covid-19 is quickly the most severe worldwide health emergency situation it has ever stated.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated he would reconvene the WHO’s emergency situation committee today to examine its evaluation of the pandemic.

There have actually been 5 other worldwide health emergency situations: Ebola (2 break outs), Zika, polio and swine influenza.

More than 16 m cases of Covid-19 have actually been reported considering that January.

“When I declared a public health emergency of international concern on 30 January… there were less than 100 cases outside of China, and no deaths,” Dr Tedros stated.

“Covid-19 has changed our world. It has brought people, communities and nations together, and driven them apart.”

“This is the 6th time an international health emergency situation has been stated under the worldwide health guidelines, however it’s quickly the mostsevere [More than] 16 m cases have actually now been reported to WHO and more than 640,000 deaths, and the pandemic continues to speed up. In the previous 6 weeks, the overall variety of cases has approximately doubled.”