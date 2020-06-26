Coronavirus more likely to hospitalize or kill people with these 5 underlying conditions  

COVID SURGE: US SEES HIGHEST NUMBER OF NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES SINCE APRIL

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hospital visits were six times higher among patients with underlying conditions, and people same patients were 12 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than their counterparts without medical conditions.

These would be the five highest-reported underlying conditions in patients with COVID-19:

Hypertension

Cardiovascular disease

Diabetes

Obesity

Chronic lung disease

Doctors usually do not fully understand the correlation between diabetes and obesity with COVID-19, according to Clarke Piatt, a medical director the Bryn Mawr Hospital ICU in Philadelphia. But she told The Philadelphia Inquirer the diseases are generally associated with inflammation and diminished lung capacity, making the flow of oxygen more difficult since the new virus also attacks the lungs.