Coronavirus: Moguls and lobbyists get millions in government aid

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has been under some pressure to share more info concerning the PPP loans





The US government has distributed more than $521bn (£415bn) to businesses from its emergency coronavirus aid. This week, the public finally got a glimpse of who’s been getting the money.

The list, released by the US Treasury Department, reignited debate about the controversial programme, called the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“We don’t want to say that the PPP didn’t help small businesses – it did. But well-connected small businesses got helped first and most,” said Joshua Gotbaum, a guest scholar at the Brookings Institution think tank.

The programme was intended to help small firms and prevent widespread layoffs during the pandemic. It offers loans, written by banks, that may be forgiven if firms utilize them primarily to cover staff wages,

But it has faced significant criticism, including that money moved to bigger companies that don’t need the help. Government inspectors have also warned that it is vulnerable to fraud, as a result of limited transparency and oversight.

The names published on Monday represented firms that received loans worth significantly more than $150,000 – significantly less than 15% of the significantly more than 4.8 million over all loans. And some flaws in the information have surfaced. (Scooter company Bird said it was absentmindedly listed.)

Steve Ellis, president of budget watchdog group Taxpayers for Common Sense, called the disclosures long overdue. But he warned that the government must provide far more information if it really wants to build confidence that programme is not being abused.

“Just because they’ve provided a list of names and businesses … doesn’t mean the money wasn’t wasted or doesn’t mean the money was wasted,” he said.

So who got the amount of money?

The politically connected

Representative Devin Nunes, a California Republican, owns stakes in two wineries that received loans





Recipients included companies owned by the family of Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law; a shipping business owned by the family of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao; and a few members of Congress or their spouses.

New York law firm Kasowitz, Benson & Torres, headed by Mr Trump’s long-time personal attorney Marc Kasowitz, also received a loan worth between $5 million and $10 million. It was among a large number of law firms that received PPP aid.

Dozens of tenants of Mr Trump’s real-estate company also received money, as did many powerful Washington lobby groups and political organisations, such as the Black Congressional Caucus.

Mr Gotbaum said it had been “scandalous” that firms associated with politicians were benefiting from the programme, which at one point ran out of money.

Celebrities

Kanye and his daughter North at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris in March





Kanye West’s Yeezy apparel brand – which recently announced a long-term cope with Gap – got financing worth between $2m and $5m, that has been expected to assist in saving 106 jobs.

Several other high profile fashion figures also got funds in that range, including Oscar de la Renta and Vera Wang.

The Nobu restaurants and hotels backed by actor Robert De Niro also received worth between $11m and $28m, while Francis Ford Coppola Winery, owned by the director’s family, received a loan worth between $1m and $2m.

“We are using the PPP loan to ensure employee wages and benefits continue during these uncertain times,” the winery wrote on Twitter after the deal was flagged.

Hi Aaron and Josh, we have been using the PPP loan to make sure employee wages and benefits continue of these uncertain times and to create back not exactly two hundred of our Direct to Consumer employees, despite the fact that we don't have work for these for the foreseeable future. — Francis Ford Coppola Winery 🍷 (@coppolawine) July 7, 2020

Politically controversial groups

Republicans and the Small Business Administration have pressed Planned Parenthood to come back the funds





The Ayn Rand Institute received financing between $350,000 and $1m, to retain 35 jobs, while Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform Foundation received $150,000-$300,000 for 33 jobs.

The group, known for the anti-tax, anti-spending views, said it hadn’t opposed the Paycheck Protection Program, “viewing it as compensation for a government taking during the shutdown”.

Planned Parenthood affiliates also received significantly more than $40m in loans. Republican lawmakers and the Small Business Administration have pressed the women’s health care group, which provides abortion services, to come back the money.

Foreign companies

The NIO EP9 is among the fastest electric cars in the world





Some foreign organizations also receiving relief including Korean Airlines, which received $5-$10m in aid to retain 500 US-based employees; and Chinese electric car maker Nio, which received $5-$10m in aid to retain 204 employees in America.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the amount of money has been used to truly save more than 51 million jobs but in thousands of cases, loans were granted despite no job numbers being provided.

Mr Gotbaum said evidence up to now suggests the boost to employment has been significantly limited, specially after Congress loosened rules about how the PPP funds must be spent.

He said it would have already been more effective to send money to workers directly via tax systems, as many other countries did.

“You have to be smart about how to get the money out,” that he said.