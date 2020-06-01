Coronavirus: MLS players approve salary cuts | Football News





The MLS season was suspended on March 12 as a result of coronavirus outbreak

The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) have accredited a package deal of concessions for the 2020 season which incorporates salary cuts and a discount in bonuses in gentle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The players’ physique additionally mentioned there can be modifications to a five-year collective bargaining settlement agreed in February, together with a one-year extension.

The MLS season was suspended on March 12 as a result of outbreak which has gone on to kill greater than 100,000 folks within the US.

However, some groups have resumed particular person participant exercises and the league final week gave the inexperienced gentle to start out of doors coaching periods in small teams offering they don’t battle with well being protocols.

An MLSPA assertion learn: “The package has been formally submitted to the league for a decision by the owners

“While a troublesome vote in extremely difficult instances, it was taken collectively to make sure that players can return to competitors as quickly as they’re safely in a position to take action.”

During Sunday’s discussions, the MLSPA additionally mentioned players had agreed to take part in a summer time event to be held in Florida with the June occasion set to contain all 26 MLS groups.