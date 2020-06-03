Coronavirus: Ministers urged to pay wages of people told to self-isolate under test and trace scheme

The authorities is going through calls to pay the wages of employees told to self isolate under the brand new test and trace scheme to forestall people being compelled to select between paying their payments and placing others in danger.

Under the brand new NHS tracing programme, public well being officers will ask anybody who has had shut contact with a coronavirus affected person to isolate for 14 days, even when they don’t have signs.

But considerations have been raised that employees could possibly be plunged into monetary hardship in the event that they adjust to the programme, which goals to curb an infection charges as lockdown measures are eased.





Some 7 million employees are solely eligible for statutory sick pay of £95 per week, whereas an estimated 2 million of the lowest-paid workers don’t qualify as their earnings fall beneath the edge, in accordance to latest evaluation by the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

Matt Hancock, the well being secretary, has beforehand admitted that he couldn’t reside on statutory sick pay.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran mentioned employees had been having to “choose between paying their bills or putting their colleagues and communities at risk”.

She urged the federal government to supply the identical assist for workers self-isolating as these under the furlough scheme – the place the state has underwritten 80 per cent of the wage invoice to forestall mass layoffs.

“People should not be forced to suffer financial hardship for doing the right thing and self-isolating,” Ms Moran told The Independent.

“Currently employees threat having to select between paying their payments or placing their colleagues and communities in danger.

“The well being secretary has admitted he couldn’t survive on statutory sick pay, but expects employees throughout the nation to, as half of the federal government’s landmark scheme for tackling coronavirus.

“The government has rightly offered generous support to those temporarily laid off through the furlough scheme. They must now offer the same level of support to those who need to self-isolate.”





She added: “The short term cost will be nothing compared to the long-term impact of failing to control another outbreak.”

Rachel Harrison, nationwide officer on the GMB union, mentioned the scheme had been introduced in by ministers on “whopping salaries” with out “any real understanding of its impact” on working people.

“People are being compelled again to work in unsafe working environments, on unsafe public transport, to come into contact with people with Covid-19, and then be compelled to take 14 days off work on statutory sick pay,” she mentioned.

“Civic obligation doesn’t pay the payments, neither does statutory sick pay. If the federal government is instructing people to keep at residence, they have to pay their wages.

“Otherwise observe and trace will simply unfold both poverty or an infection.”

Union leaders have beforehand expressed concern that the test and trace system can be undermined until sick pay is elevated.

TUC common secretary Frances O’Grady mentioned the federal government should elevate statutory sick pay to the extent of the true Living Wage – which works out at round £325 per week – and make sure the lowest paid employees are eligible.

She mentioned: “Everyone wants NHS Test and Trace to work, so we can all get on with our lives. But it’s not viable to ask people to self-isolate, perhaps repeatedly, if they will be pushed into financial hardship by doing so.”

It comes amid issues with the rollout of the test and trace scheme, with NHS contact tracers unable to go online when it first launched final week. The accompanying smartphone which was initially due to launch in mid May has not but been made broadly out there.

On Monday Mr Hancock insisted the test and trace system was a hit however he was unable to present figures of many people had been contacted to date.

However, figures obtained by Channel 4 News advised fewer than 4 in 10 coronavirus sufferers recognized by the scheme to date had been contacted.

The Treasury has been contacted by remark.