Coronavirus: Minister says UK has world’s second-highest death toll because ‘we are a global travel hub’

Britain has suffered much more coronavirus deaths than other nations because it receives so many international travellers, a government minister claims.
Simon Clarke hit back at growing criticism that the lockdown came too late – ultimately causing 50,000 people losing their lives – by arguing it absolutely was explained by the UK’s unique vulnerability.
“The truth is that Britain was always going to be hugely exposed to this virus because of some the features of our society,” the area government minister said.
“We are a global travel hub – we were always going to face big challenges.”
However, Mr Clarke rejected a suggestion that was further proof that strict quarantine rules must have been imposed in March, instead of only in mid-June.
More follows…
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to learn or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.