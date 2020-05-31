Coronavirus: millions shielding in England can go outside from Monday, says Robert Jenrick – video | World news

Goverment steering requiring 2.2 million individuals in at-risk teams to remain indoors is to be relaxed in England from Monday, the communities minister has introduced. Robert Jenrick confirmed that folks at present shielding will be capable of spend time with their households or, in the event that they reside alone, with one individual from one other family. The full steering can be posted on the gov.uk website. ‘Now that we’ve handed the height, the danger to these shielding is decrease,’ Jenrick stated.