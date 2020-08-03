Coronavirus: Melbourne lockdown to keep a million workers at home



A curfew belongs to the brand-new limitations troubled Melbourne locals.





Melbourne is closing down stores, factories and other non-essential companies as authorities battle a 2nd wave of coronavirus.

Other procedures consist of a night-time curfew for the city’s 5 million locals, after an earlier lockdown stopped working to include the infection.

About one million workers will quickly be remaining at home in the Australian city.

A payment for individuals advised to isolate for 14 days who have actually lacked authorized leave will likewise be presented.

The A$ 1,500 ($ 1,070; ₤815) is generally intended at those who can not access other advantages, and can be gotten more than as soon as, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated.

Authorities hope the brand-new limitations will lower transmission of the coronavirus.

Until just recently, Australia had actually had more success than numerous other nations in dealing with Covid-19, however a break out in Victoria’s state capital has actually pressed the country to its worst point yet.

More than half of the country’s overall 18,300 …