Coronavirus Melbourne: 5G conspiracists refuse to get tested

Victoria’s health minister claims residents in COVID-19 hotspots think the lethal virus ‘is a conspiracy’ as the state continues to battle another spike in cases.

Jenny Mikakos on Friday revealed significantly more than 10,000 people have refused to be tested amid a ‘suburban testing blitz’ that started on June 25.

She claimed some of the residents didn’t believe the pandemic was real or failed to comprehend they could contract the virus.

‘Disappointingly, we now have had significantly more than 10,000 people who have refused to be tested,’ Ms Mikakos said.

Pictured: Members of the Australian Defence Force take a swab sample at a drive-through COVID-19 clinic in Fawkner, Melbourne, on Thursday.

‘That could be for a variety of reasons, including that they could have already been tested in an alternative location.

‘We are analysing that data to see precisely why people are refusing, but it is concerning that some people believe that coronavirus is a conspiracy or that it won’t impact them.

‘What I would like to stress here is that coronavirus is just a very contagious virus.’

Ms Mikakos also suggested an excellent spreader could possibly be responsible for the 2nd wave of cases in Victoria.

‘There seems to be considered a single way to obtain infection for most of the cases which have gone over the northern and western suburbs of Melbourne,’ she told reporters.

‘It appears to be even potentially a super spreader that has caused this escalation in cases.’

Victoria's Health Minister Jenny Mikakos (pictured)

Genomic sequencing revealed on Tuesday a large proportion of Victoria’s new coronavirus cases were related to disease protocol breaches in hotels hosting came back travellers.

Undisclosed cases of Victorians testing positive and attending family gatherings had previously been highlighted by Premier Daniel Andrews.

There were 66 new cases of coronavirus in Australia on Friday, all from Victoria.

It marks the 17th day of double-digit increases in their state, but the numbers are slightly better than the 77 new cases on Thursday.

Pictured: Victoria Police set up a check point in Melbourne on Friday

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said the number was not rising substantially day-to-day regardless of the high amount of tests being conducted.

‘This is just a strong indication of the potency of the measures which are increasingly being implemented in Victoria,’ that he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

‘The figures are showing some signs of stabilisation however it is prematurily . to confirm.’

More than 880,000 COVID-19 tests have now been conducted in the state considering that the start of the pandemic, with 24,430 tests completed on Thursday alone.

Residents from 36 red zone suburbs in 10 postcodes have been put back into lockdown as the state attempts to control the 2nd outbreak.