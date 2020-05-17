Coronavirus: medics turn backs on Belgium’s prime minister in silent protest – video | Global

By
Jasyson
-

Belgium’s prime minister, Sophie Wilm ès, was was consulted with a silent protest by team at a medical facility in Brussels onSaturday Doctors as well as registered nurses of Saint-Pierre healthcare facility transformed their backs as Wilm ès got here in an auto. The employees organized the protest to require boosted recognition of their initiatives as well as versus a mandate to hire unqualified team to perform nursing tasks, according to regional media

Source link

Post Views: 22

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR