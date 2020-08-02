Coronavirus: Media to be barred from Trump election nomination



The United States Republican Party’s vote to choose its governmental prospect this month will be kept in personal, without press in participation.

A Republican National Convention spokesperson provided coronavirus health standards as the factor, the Associated Press reports.

Delegates are due to collect in North Carolina to officially renominate President Donald Trump.

The 336 delegates will satisfy on 24 August in the city of Charlotte.

They will cast proxy choose some 2,500 main delegates. Mr Trump is the celebration’s sole staying candidate, and his renomination will formally release his re-election quote.

The party was “working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events”, the spokesperson stated.

