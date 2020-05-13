Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organisation warns

The coronavirus may never go away, the World Health Organisation has warned, and referred to as upon a “massive effort” from world governments to battle the illness.

Mike Ryan, the WHO emergencies director, stated on Wednesday that the virus that causes Covid-19 may change into endemic like HIV, warning towards any try and predict how lengthy it will maintain circulating.

“It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” Mr Ryan stated.

“I think it is important we are realistic and I don’t think anyone can predict when this disease will disappear,” he added.

“I think there are no promises in this and there are no dates. This disease may settle into a long problem, or it may not be.”