Coronavirus may ‘never go away,’ says WHO official

“This virus just may become another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV hasn’t gone away,” Ryan mentioned. “I’m not comparing the two diseases but I think it is important that we’re realistic. I don’t think anyone can predict when or if this disease will disappear.”

“We may have a shot at eliminating this virus but that vaccine will have to be available, it will have to be highly effective, it will have to be made available to everyone and we’ll have to use it,” Ryan mentioned. “This disease may settle into a long-term problem or it may not.”

WHO infectious illness epidemiologist Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove struck a extra optimistic tone throughout Wednesday’s briefing.

“The trajectory of this outbreak is in our hands,” Van Kerkhove mentioned. “The global community has come together to work in solidarity. We have seen countries bring this virus under control. We have seen countries use public health measures.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus echoed that sentiment, including: “We should all contribute to stop this pandemic.”