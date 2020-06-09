Coronavirus may have been in Wuhan in August, study suggests | World news

Coronavirus may have been current and spreading in Wuhan as early as August final yr, in response to a study that analysed satellite tv for pc imagery of automotive parks exterior main hospitals and search engine knowledge.

The study, by researchers from Harvard Medical School, Boston University of Public Health and Boston youngsters’s hospital, checked out pictures captured between January 2018 and April 2020 and located a “steep increase” in automobile counts beginning in August 2019 and peaking in December 2019. Between September and October, 5 of the six hospitals noticed had their highest day by day quantity of automobiles in the interval analysed.







Satellite pictures of a Wuhan Tianyou hospital automotive park in October 2018 (L) and October 2019. Photograph: Harvard University



The improve in automobile quantity coincided with an increase in queries on the Chinese search engine Baidu for “cough” and “diarrhoea”, about three weeks earlier than the confirmed rise in coronavirus instances in early 2020. The researchers famous that whereas queries for cough coincided with the influenza season, diarrhoea is a symptom particular to Covid-19.

“Increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019,” the researchers stated in a preprint, revealed by Harvard’s DASH repository.

“In August, we identify a unique increase in searches for diarrhoea which was neither seen in previous flu seasons or mirrored in the cough search data,” it stated.

The origins of Covid-19, which was first detected in a cluster of instances related to the Huanan seafood market in late December, has develop into an more and more delicate query as China fights off accusations it must be blamed for the pandemic, which has killed greater than 400,000 individuals all over the world.





The authors of the study, which remains to be underneath peer overview, acknowledged that they may not verify if the elevated automobile quantity was instantly associated to the brand new virus. Wuhan would have been getting into influenza season; a number of docs stated that in December some colleges had cancelled courses due to the flu.

Other limitations embody the presence of tall buildings, bushes and smog, which restricted the variety of high-resolution pictures that might be taken. There was additionally restricted archival footage of Wuhan in earlier years due to a “lack of commercial interest”.

The study stated: “Our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan seafood market. These findings also corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged naturally in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster.”