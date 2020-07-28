Coronavirus may close one-third of America’s museums for good, directors say

“Museum revenue disappeared overnight when the pandemic closed all cultural institutions, and sadly, many will never recover,” Laura Lott, president and CEO of AAM, stated in a statement

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS PROTECTION

The study stated nearly 90 percent of museums have just 12 months or less of cash for operations; 56 percent of museums have less than 6 months delegated cover resources.

The research study stated 33 percent of museums didn’t believe they might remain open longer than 16 months without monetary assistance; 16 percent of museums understood they were at “significant risk of permanent closure.”

More than 40% of museums set to resume will return with smaller sized personnels.

Carol E. Scott, who has actually been CEO of The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, in Rancho Mirage,Calif for the last 4 years spoke with Fox News by means of e-mail Monday about the frightening surface up ahead for her work.

“Our budget has been based on 85 percent earned revenue since I have been at the museum. When we closed on March 13 our earned revenue stopped: We used a little of our small reserves until I did a solicitation for donations and we received our PPP.”

This year she needed to get imaginative to keep her museum afloat amidst the break out.

She stated: “We have been doing virtual programming from the beginning as well as virtual camp. We did not charge for anything but the cost of materials. California has had very strict guidelines from the beginning and when the guidelines were relaxed a little last month and museums and zoos were allowed to be open, we were trying to do a limited opening. However we were considered a ‘high-touch’ and would only be allowed to serve a single family at a time. We set about to make the museum ready to do a private single family household reserved activity time. Just as we were making ready to open, last week the governor set the state back to the original guidelines for us.”

Her area’s cash will quickly dry up, and their next actions are extremely open-ended.

“As of July 31 our PPP will run out and the limited staff we have been using will be furloughed again. We will be faced again with no revenue. Hard, heavy questions are ahead unless some of the grants we have written get funded. The remainder of limited reserves will only see us through a couple of months.”

AAM stated museums assistance 726,000 tasks and contribute $50 billion annual to the economy.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU REQUIRED TO KNOW

“Even with a partial reopening in the coming months, costs will outweigh revenue and there is no financial safety net for many museums. The distress museums are facing will not happen in isolation. The permanent closure of 12,000 museums will be devastating for communities, economies, education systems and our cultural history,” Lott stated.