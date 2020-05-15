Coronavirus Masks And Donations For Charity Stolen From Taunton Women – CBS Boston

TAUNTON (CBS) – Dozens of masks and tons of of {dollars} in donations have been stolen from two buddies in Taunton who have been working to assist cease the unfold of coronavirus.

Mary Beth Flannery-Veseskis and Jennifer Lafrance have distributed over 2,000 handmade masks to the individuals of Taunton.

On Tuesday morning they started getting calls from clients who went to select up their masks and located empty bins.

They have a message for the feminine suspect, who Flannery-Veseskis and Lafrance say was caught on surveillance video stealing at the least 75 masks and $300 in donations.

“I want that person — I don’t know what their situation is. Just bring the masks back. We’re square,” mentioned Flannery-Veseskis.

The girls have been planning to donate the cash to a non-profit that helps the homeless.

As they wait to see if their masks and cash can be returned, the ladies say they nonetheless belief the general public and have resumed distributing the masks on the honor-system.