Coronavirus map of the US: latest cases state by state | World news

The number of validated cases of Covid-19 remains to expand in the United States. Mike Pence, the vice-president, is supervising the United States action to the coronavirus.

So much, 80% of clients experience a light type of the disease, which can consist of a high temperature and also pneumonia, and also numerous of these cases call for little to no clinical treatment. That being stated, senior individuals and also those with hidden problems such as diabetic issues or heart and also lung problems are the most prone. The coronavirus fatality price in China for individuals 80 or over in the federal government’s research study of greater than 72,000 cases, was 14.8%.

Confirmed cases
1,412,841
(Today: +22,435)

Deaths
85,576
(Today: +1,457)

Tests: 1,298,757 Today: +39,850

Cases: 343,051 +2,390

Deaths: 22,170 +157

Tests: 451,696 Today: +10,246

Cases: 142,704 +1,144

Deaths: 9,946 +244

Tests: 512,037 Today: +22,678

Cases: 87,937 +3,239

Deaths: 3,928 +136

Tests: 410,032 Today: +0

Cases: 80,497 +0

Deaths: 5,315 +0

Tests: 1,104,651 Today: +39,059

Cases: 73,164 +2,023

Deaths: 3,032 +98

Tests: 311,195 Today: +8,326

Cases: 59,636 +938

Deaths: 4,218 +275

Tests: 335,883 Today: +27,623

Cases: 49,582 +1,191

Deaths: 4,787 +73

Tests: 623,284 Today: +35,853

Cases: 43,851 +1,448

Deaths: 1,216 +58

Tests: 610,065 Today: +14,111

Cases: 43,210 +808

Deaths: 1,948 +50

Tests: 178,454 Today: +4,880

Cases: 35,903 +1,091

Deaths: 1,866 +57

Tests: 285,881 Today: +11,977

Cases: 35,858 +526

Deaths: 1,527 +22

Tests: 149,562 Today: +6,619

Cases: 35,464 +609

Deaths: 3,219 +94

Tests: 247,588 Today: +9,684

Cases: 33,489 +827

Deaths: 2,417 +36

Tests: 167,326 Today: +5,449

Cases: 27,813 +1,067

Deaths: 955 +28

Tests: 233,352 Today: +7,498

Cases: 26,357 +636

Deaths: 1,534 +51

Tests: 160,239 Today: +6,156

Cases: 26,053 +580

Deaths: 1,646 +27

Tests: 114,519 Today: +3,269

Cases: 20,475 +318

Deaths: 1,062 +53

Tests: 261,080 Today: +4,759

Cases: 17,512 +182

Deaths: 975 +13

Tests: 302,317 Today: +9,400

Cases: 16,699 +329

Deaths: 287 +14

Tests: 219,268 Today: +8,811

Cases: 16,507 +691

Deaths: 615 +18

Tests: 89,294 Today: +3,575

Cases: 13,675 +386

Deaths: 318 +12

Tests: 128,752 Today: +6,717

Cases: 13,435 +518

Deaths: 663 +25

Tests: 134,338 Today: +6,588

Cases: 12,674 +498

Deaths: 624 +30

Tests: 101,601 Today: +3,679

Cases: 12,016 +181

Deaths: 468 +6

Tests: 134,042 Today: +5,835

Cases: 11,275 +373

Deaths: 434 +13

Tests: 141,985 Today: +5,613

Cases: 10,968 +351

Deaths: 467 +18

Tests: 105,326 Today: +5,278

Cases: 10,483 +393

Deaths: 480 +15

Tests: 127,110 Today: +2,968

Cases: 10,317 +175

Deaths: 562 +20

Tests: 53,341 Today: +3,616

Cases: 9,075 +383

Deaths: 107 +4

Tests: 102,535 Today: +9,395

Cases: 8,189 +262

Deaths: 371 +16

Tests: 57,628 Today: +0

Cases: 7,468 +0

Deaths: 164 +0

Tests: 36,857 Today: +2,104

Cases: 7,223 +271

Deaths: 260 +13

Tests: 117,395 Today: +6,761

Cases: 7,080 +227

Deaths: 326 +5

Tests: 160,119 Today: +3,333

Cases: 6,749 +129

Deaths: 75 +0

Tests: 32,999 Today: +1,341

Cases: 6,736 +152

Deaths: 358 +8

Tests: 69,484 Today: +2,812

Cases: 6,499 +105

Deaths: 331 +10

Tests: 115,011 Today: +4,722

Cases: 5,364 +152

Deaths: 231 +12

Tests: 112,183 Today: +3,056

Cases: 4,962 +110

Deaths: 284 +6

Tests: 75,818 Today: +2,603

Cases: 4,236 +72

Deaths: 97 +2

Tests: 26,473 Today: +629

Cases: 3,792 +60

Deaths: 43 +4

Tests: 84,050 Today: +63

Cases: 3,479 +63

Deaths: 137 +3

Tests: 39,910 Today: +2,643

Cases: 3,299 +60

Deaths: 150 +8

Tests: 2,427 Today: +98

Cases: 2,427 +98

Deaths: 117 +2

Tests: 33,754 Today: +626

Cases: 2,324 +31

Deaths: 69 +0

Tests: 50,246 Today: +1,301

Cases: 1,647 +0

Deaths: 40 +0

Tests: 23,657 Today: +50

Cases: 1,565 +50

Deaths: 69 +3

Tests: 68,713 Today: +2,033

Cases: 1,427 +29

Deaths: 60 +2

Tests: 22,505 Today: +829

Cases: 932 +3

Deaths: 53 +0

Tests: 15,430 Today: +371

Cases: 701 +26

Deaths: 7 +0

Tests: 38,881 Today: +516

Cases: 638 +3

Deaths: 17 +0

Tests: 24,549 Today: +697

Cases: 462 +0

Deaths: 16 +0

Tests: 31,762 Today: +1,113

Cases: 387 +4

Deaths: 10 +0

Tests: 4,379 Today: +117

Cases: 153 +1

Deaths: 5 +0

Tests: 1,278 Today: +19

Cases: 69 +0

Deaths: 6 +0

Tests: 105 Today: +0

Cases: 0 +0

Deaths: 0 +0

  • Due to the extraordinary and also recurring nature of the coronavirus break out, this short article is being frequently upgraded to make sure that it mirrors the existing scenario as best as feasible. Any substantial modifications made to this or previous variations of the short article will certainly remain to be footnoted in accordance with Guardian content plan.

