Coronavirus map of the US: latest cases state by state | World news

The number of validated cases of Covid-19 remains to expand in the United States. Mike Pence, the vice-president, is supervising the United States action to the coronavirus.
So much, 80% of clients experience a light type of the disease, which can consist of a high temperature and also pneumonia, and also numerous of these cases call for little to no clinical treatment. That being stated, senior individuals and also those with hidden problems such as diabetic issues or heart and also lung problems are the most prone. The coronavirus fatality price in China for individuals 80 or over in the federal government’s research study of greater than 72,000 cases, was 14.8%.
Confirmed cases 1,412,841 (Today: +22,435)
Deaths 85,576 (Today: +1,457)
Select a state Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Islands Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Tests: 1,298,757 Today: +39,850 Cases: 343,051 +2,390 Deaths: 22,170 +157
View graph Get the data Tests: 451,696 Today: +10,246 Cases: 142,704 +1,144 Deaths: 9,946 +244
View graph Get the data Tests: 512,037 Today: +22,678 Cases: 87,937 +3,239 Deaths: 3,928 +136
View graph Get the data Tests: 410,032 Today: +0 Cases: 80,497 +0 Deaths: 5,315 +0
View graph Get the data Tests: 1,104,651 Today: +39,059 Cases: 73,164 +2,023 Deaths: 3,032 +98
View graph Get the data Tests: 311,195 Today: +8,326 Cases: 59,636 +938 Deaths: 4,218 +275
View graph Get the data Tests: 335,883 Today: +27,623 Cases: 49,582 +1,191 Deaths: 4,787 +73
View graph Get the data Tests: 623,284 Today: +35,853 Cases: 43,851 +1,448 Deaths: 1,216 +58
View graph Get the data Tests: 610,065 Today: +14,111 Cases: 43,210 +808 Deaths: 1,948 +50
View graph Get the data Tests: 178,454 Today: +4,880 Cases: 35,903 +1,091 Deaths: 1,866 +57
View graph Get the data Tests: 285,881 Today: +11,977 Cases: 35,858 +526 Deaths: 1,527 +22
View graph Get the data Tests: 149,562 Today: +6,619 Cases: 35,464 +609 Deaths: 3,219 +94
View graph Get the data Tests: 247,588 Today: +9,684 Cases: 33,489 +827 Deaths: 2,417 +36
View graph Get the data Tests: 167,326 Today: +5,449 Cases: 27,813 +1,067 Deaths: 955 +28
View graph Get the data Tests: 233,352 Today: +7,498 Cases: 26,357 +636 Deaths: 1,534 +51
View graph Get the data Tests: 160,239 Today: +6,156 Cases: 26,053 +580 Deaths: 1,646 +27
View graph Get the data Tests: 114,519 Today: +3,269 Cases: 20,475 +318 Deaths: 1,062 +53
View graph Get the data Tests: 261,080 Today: +4,759 Cases: 17,512 +182 Deaths: 975 +13
View graph Get the data Tests: 302,317 Today: +9,400 Cases: 16,699 +329 Deaths: 287 +14
View graph Get the data Tests: 219,268 Today: +8,811 Cases: 16,507 +691 Deaths: 615 +18
View graph Get the data Tests: 89,294 Today: +3,575 Cases: 13,675 +386 Deaths: 318 +12
View graph Get the data Tests: 128,752 Today: +6,717 Cases: 13,435 +518 Deaths: 663 +25
View graph Get the data Tests: 134,338 Today: +6,588 Cases: 12,674 +498 Deaths: 624 +30
View graph Get the data Tests: 101,601 Today: +3,679 Cases: 12,016 +181 Deaths: 468 +6
View graph Get the data Tests: 134,042 Today: +5,835 Cases: 11,275 +373 Deaths: 434 +13
View graph Get the data Tests: 141,985 Today: +5,613 Cases: 10,968 +351 Deaths: 467 +18
View graph Get the data Tests: 105,326 Today: +5,278 Cases: 10,483 +393 Deaths: 480 +15
View graph Get the data Tests: 127,110 Today: +2,968 Cases: 10,317 +175 Deaths: 562 +20
View graph Get the data Tests: 53,341 Today: +3,616 Cases: 9,075 +383 Deaths: 107 +4
View graph Get the data Tests: 102,535 Today: +9,395 Cases: 8,189 +262 Deaths: 371 +16
View graph Get the data Tests: 57,628 Today: +0 Cases: 7,468 +0 Deaths: 164 +0
View graph Get the data Tests: 36,857 Today: +2,104 Cases: 7,223 +271 Deaths: 260 +13
View graph Get the data Tests: 117,395 Today: +6,761 Cases: 7,080 +227 Deaths: 326 +5
View graph Get the data Tests: 160,119 Today: +3,333 Cases: 6,749 +129 Deaths: 75 +0
View graph Get the data Tests: 32,999 Today: +1,341 Cases: 6,736 +152 Deaths: 358 +8
View graph Get the data Tests: 69,484 Today: +2,812 Cases: 6,499 +105 Deaths: 331 +10
View graph Get the data Tests: 115,011 Today: +4,722 Cases: 5,364 +152 Deaths: 231 +12
View graph Get the data Tests: 112,183 Today: +3,056 Cases: 4,962 +110 Deaths: 284 +6
View graph Get the data Tests: 75,818 Today: +2,603 Cases: 4,236 +72 Deaths: 97 +2
View graph Get the data Tests: 26,473 Today: +629 Cases: 3,792 +60 Deaths: 43 +4
View graph Get the data Tests: 84,050 Today: +63 Cases: 3,479 +63 Deaths: 137 +3
View graph Get the data Tests: 39,910 Today: +2,643 Cases: 3,299 +60 Deaths: 150 +8
View graph Get the data Tests: 2,427 Today: +98 Cases: 2,427 +98 Deaths: 117 +2
View graph Get the data Tests: 33,754 Today: +626 Cases: 2,324 +31 Deaths: 69 +0
View graph Get the data Tests: 50,246 Today: +1,301 Cases: 1,647 +0 Deaths: 40 +0
View graph Get the data Tests: 23,657 Today: +50 Cases: 1,565 +50 Deaths: 69 +3
View graph Get the data Tests: 68,713 Today: +2,033 Cases: 1,427 +29 Deaths: 60 +2
View graph Get the data Tests: 22,505 Today: +829 Cases: 932 +3 Deaths: 53 +0
View graph Get the data Tests: 15,430 Today: +371 Cases: 701 +26 Deaths: 7 +0
View graph Get the data Tests: 38,881 Today: +516 Cases: 638 +3 Deaths: 17 +0
View graph Get the data Tests: 24,549 Today: +697 Cases: 462 +0 Deaths: 16 +0
View graph Get the data Tests: 31,762 Today: +1,113 Cases: 387 +4 Deaths: 10 +0
View graph Get the data Tests: 4,379 Today: +117 Cases: 153 +1 Deaths: 5 +0
View graph Get the data Tests: 1,278 Today: +19 Cases: 69 +0 Deaths: 6 +0
View graph Get the data Tests: 105 Today: +0 Cases: 0 +0 Deaths: 0 +0
View graph Get the data Due to the extraordinary and also recurring nature of the coronavirus break out, this short article is being frequently upgraded to make sure that it mirrors the existing scenario as best as feasible. Any substantial modifications made to this or previous variations of the short article will certainly remain to be footnoted in accordance with Guardian content plan. Source link
Post Views: 10