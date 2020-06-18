Coronavirus: ‘Many unnecessary deaths’ risked by lifting lockdown before contact tracing system effective, scientists warn

The government is risking “many unnecessary deaths” by lifting lockdown before a powerful system is in place to track coronavirus sufferers, an influential band of scientists has warned.

The Independent Sage group said that the NHS Test and Trace system introduced by Boris Johnson is “not fit for purpose”.

The experts also warned that the prime minister’s current programme of relaxation of restrictions is “premature” while evidence shows that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be growing in certain parts of the country and a resurgence of the condition is being reported in China, Germany and South Korea.





The group, chaired by former government chief scientific adviser Sir David King, demanded the publication of the scientific basis for the existing operation, which relies on a centralised system outsourced to private contractors. Numbers released a week ago showed that the NHS Test and Trace operation obtained contact details from just 5,407 people in per week when Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures suggested that there have been at least 23,000 new symptomatic cases.

In an interim report a week ago, Independent Sage warned that it would be “impossible” using this system to reach the 80 percent of contacts necessary to bring the disease in check.

The group proposed an alternative drawing on local council and NHS expertise and including support with food and finances and employment guarantees for all those asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Today, they required additional support for black, Asian and minority ethnic (Bame) communities which have been especially hard hit and have been difficult to attain under previous tracing efforts.

Their final report was released as health minister, Lord Bethell, revealed that the NHSX smartphone app to identify contacts of coronavirus patients, once presented being an integral area of the government’s test, track and trace strategy, may not now be available before the winter.

Meanwhile, eight members of the SPI-B committee, which reports to the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), announced that they’re joining an Independent Sage behavioural science sub-group to become able to “speak up on issues of importance that we believe are being ignored”.

Independent Sage’s final report noted “worrying evidence shows that the pandemic is still growing in some parts of the country”.

And it said: “We argue that the current government approach to what is called test and trace is severely constrained by lack of co-ordination, lack of trust, lack of evidence of utility, and centralisation, such that achieving the goal of isolating 80 per cent of close contacts is impossible.”

Sir David King said: “This is really a critical moment for the united states in its fight against Covid-19. As we see new outbreaks in countries with significantly less disease than us it is self-evident that a fully functional make sure trace system is essential to another location phase.

“It is quite clear that great britain system isn’t yet fit for purpose, and indeed we now have grave concerns that with the current address it will never be so.

“In this climate to continue to relax lockdown measures once we are seeing is foolhardy at most readily useful and risks significant further spikes with many unnecessary deaths.

“We are therefore calling on the government to share the scientific evidence that these decisions have been based on so that we can properly assess the decisions made and continue to work towards a common goal of ending this awful pandemic as quickly as possible.”





The report warned that “the public’s decreasing confidence in the government’s management of the pandemic” and “inaccurate and excessive claims about the functionality of the system and the numbers being tested” are undermining the test and trace system further.

Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews, an associate of the government’s SPI-B panel who has joined the independent behavioural science group, said: “All the measures we have to combat Covid-19 rely on public buy-in – whether that be staying at home, keeping social distance, maintaining hygiene or supporting track and trace.

“So understanding the barriers to adherence amongst different sections of the population, creating a sense of community and building trust must all be at the heart of an effective response to the pandemic. The new Behavioural Advisory Group will ensure that these issues are fully integrated into the work of Independent Sage.”

Prof Reicher said the new group’s work will be “entirely complementary” with the advice some of its members already are giving to the official Sage and to the Scottish chief medical officer.

“Whereas in the official groups we are largely responding to questions raised by government, in Independent Sage we are free to speak up on issues of importance that we believe are being ignored or which need greater prominence,” he said. “Whether inside or outside the system, our primary aim is to give government the advice it needs to guide us through this unprecedented crisis.”