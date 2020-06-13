Coronavirus: Man dubbed ‘miracle child’ after Covid-19 recovery receives $1.1m hospital bill

A Seattle man who was dubbed “the miracle child” when that he recovered from the coronavirus after being the longest-hospitalised patient has now received a $1.1m bill for his lengthy stay.

Michael Flor, 70, very nearly died from the novel virus, but he joked his hospital bill also almost killed him after his 62-day stay rounded around $1.1m in fees.

“I opened it and said, ‘Holy (expletive)!,” the Washington resident told the Seattle Times.

The 181-page hospital bill listed most of the treatments and fees Mr Flor racked up while staying at Swedish Medical Centre in Issaquah, and the state amount owed stands at $1,122,501.04.





Fortunately for Mr Flor, that he was on Medicare when entering the facility, meaning a majority of the bill will soon be covered.

The US government may also foot portions or the entirety of the bill because Congress set aside $100bn to help hospitals and insurance firms amid the pandemic. But officials have warned this amount is probably not enough, with estimates reaching $500bn in costs to deal with US coronavirus patients.

Mr Flor told the newspaper that he held some "survivor's guilt" from surviving the virus, which often attacks the respiratory system. The hospital bill only added to that guilt

“I feel guilty about surviving,” he said. “There’s a sense of ‘why me?’ Why did I deserve all this? Looking at the incredible cost of it all definitely adds to that survivor’s guilt.”

The bill included nearly 3,000 itemized charges the person accumulated while staying in the hospital.

When deteriorating the bill, $408,912 was charged for the 42 days Mr Flor was within an intensive care room built with a special isolation chamber. Then an additional $82,215 was charged for the ventilator he employed for 29 days.

Two of the times when Mr Flor was in the hospital involved his hearts, lungs, and kidneys all failing, bringing him near to death. Those two days racked up $100,000 in charges as medical practioners worked to truly save the man’s life, based on the Seattle Times.

Part of Mr Flor’s guilt comes from the understanding that somebody is spending money on the $1.1m bill.

“It was a million bucks to save my life, and of course I’d say that’s money well-spent,” he said. “But I also know I might be the only one saying that.”