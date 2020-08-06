Coronavirus: Los Angeles to shut off water and power to party houses



A woman was fatally shot at a party at this house in Los Angeles earlier this week





The mayor of Los Angeles has said the city will be authorised to shut off water and power to properties where large parties and gatherings are held despite restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Eric Garcetti said house parties had become “nightclubs in the hills” and that the focus would be on gatherings “posing significant public dangers”.

The rule comes into force on Friday.

California is the worst-affected US state with over 532,000 Covid-19 cases.

State authorities have also reported 9,872 deaths resulting from coronavirus.

Los Angeles county continues to report the highest number of infections in the state – 197,912 as of Wednesday.

Last month California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered an immediate halt to indoor activities at restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.

But Los Angeles authorities…