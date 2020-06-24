Coronavirus: Looking for viruses in Thai bats

Scientists believe the newest coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 may have originated in bats before somehow jumping to humans.

Bats are considered to be reservoirs of viruses that affect humans, so studying them can provide us essential clues about how exactly to fight new ones.

The BBC joined a small grouping of scientists at the Khao Ang Rue Nai wildlife sanctuary in Chachoengsao, Thailand, as they collected samples from bats. They say there’s nothing to fear but much to learn from the little animals.

Filmed and produced by Danny Bull, Thanyarat Doksone and Miho Tanaka