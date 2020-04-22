Coronavirus lockdowns show the urgency of reining in carbon dioxide emissions to slow climate change

With the COVID19 pandemic in full swing, most hope seems to be lost; well not really. One positive effect has been the drop in CO2 emissions, thanks to factories closing and traffic drastically falling.

But of course, the economy shutting down can never be a long-term acceptable solution for climate change.

In fact, it might be, like after the Great Depression, people might completely become apathetic towards climate change, because of the economic effects. Crisis-influenced hasty action instead of future-proofing industries might negatively affect the world w.r.t. emissions.

Thanks to its greenhouse effect-causing nature, CO2, which forms a very small part of the Earth’s atmosphere, can still affect the climate on a large scale.

With the impending economic crisis, the future of the world and climate action can really go either way.

Read More