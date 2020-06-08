Coronavirus: Lockdowns in Europe saved millions of lives

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



A deserted Millennium bridge in central London





Lockdowns have saved a lot more than three million lives from coronavirus in Europe, research estimates.

The team at Imperial College London said the “death toll would have been huge” without lockdown.

But they warned that only a small proportion of people have been infected and we were still only “at the beginning of the pandemic”.

Another study argued global lockdowns had “saved more lives, in a shorter period of time, than ever before”.

The Imperial study assessed the impact of restrictions in 11 European countries – Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK – up to first of May.

By that point, around 130,000 people had died from coronavirus in those countries.

The researchers used disease modelling to predict how many deaths there might have been if lockdown hadn’t happened. And the work arises from the same group that guided the UK’s decision to go into lockdown.

UK changes course amid death toll fears

They estimated 3.2 million people would have died by 4 May or even for measures such as closing businesses and telling visitors to stay in the home.

That meant lockdown saved around 3.1 million lives, including 470,000 in the united kingdom, 690,000 in France and 630,000 in Italy, the report in the journal Nature shows.

“Lockdown averted millions of deaths, those deaths would have been a tragedy,” said Dr Seth Flaxman, from Imperial.

Their equations made several assumptions, which will affect the figures.

They assume nobody might have changed their behaviour in response to the Covid threat without a lockdown – and that hospitals would not be overwhelmed resulting in a surge in deaths, which nearly happened in some countries.

The study also does not look at the health consequences of lockdowns that may just take years to completely uncover.

Only the beginning?

The model also predicted that the outbreak would be not quite over chances are without lockdown, as a lot of people might have been infected.

More than seven in 10 people in the UK would have had Covid, leading to herd immunity and the virus no further spreading.

Instead, the researchers estimate that up to 15 million people across Europe had been infected by first of May.

The researchers say for the most part, 4% of the population in those countries had been infected.

“Claims this is all over can be firmly rejected. We are only at the beginning of this pandemic,” said Dr Flaxman.

And it indicates that as lockdowns begin to lift, there is certainly the risk herpes could begin to spread again.

“There is a very real risk if mobility goes back up there could be a second wave coming reasonably soon, in the next month or two,” said Dr Samir Bhatt.

Meanwhile, a separate study by University of California, Berkeley, analysed the impact of lockdowns in China, South Korea, Iran, France and the united states.

Their report, also in Nature, says lockdown prevented 530 million infections in those countries.

Just before lockdowns were introduced, they said cases were doubling every two days.

Dr Solomon Hsiang, one of the researchers, said coronavirus had been a “real human tragedy” however the global action to stop the spread of the virus had “saved more lives, in a shorter period of time, than ever before”.

Follow James on Twitter