Coronavirus: Lockdowns could have saved three million lives across Europe, study suggests

Europe’s lockdowns over coronavirus may possibly have saved around three million lives, according to a brand new study.

Imperial College London boffins found restrictions had a “substantial effect” in reducing transmission levels of the herpes virus in a modelling study involving data from 11 countries from the continent up to early May.

European nations began implementing social distancing, school closures and national lockdowns in March, with the UK starting lockdown on 23 March.





Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

The Imperial researchers estimate across the countries looked at – including France, Germany, Italy and Spain – between 12 and 15 million people were infected with Covid-19 up to 4 May, representing between 3.2 percent and 4.0 percent of the populace.

Scientists also studied data from the UK, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

In their paper, published in the Nature journal, they said the results show that major non-pharmaceutical interventions and lockdown in particular have had a “large effect on reducing transmission”.

The researchers estimated 3.1 million deaths have been prevented across the 11 countries because of interventions considering that the beginning of the pandemic.

They came up with the figure after comparing the deaths predicted under a model without any interventions to the deaths predicted within an intervention model.

The paper says: “Continued intervention should be considered to keep transmission of SARS-CoV-2 under control.”

Dr Samir Bhatt, study author from Imperial College London, said: “This data suggests that without any interventions, such as lockdown and school closures, there could have been additional deaths from Covid-19.

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need

“The rate of transmission has declined from high levels to ones under control in all European countries we study.”

He added: “Our analysis also suggests far more infections in these European countries than previously estimated. Careful consideration should now be given to the continued measures that are needed to keep SARS-CoV-2 transmission under control.”

Watch more

The publication of the investigation comes after Matt Hancock, the secretary, insisted the government made the “right decisions at the right time” with the lockdown, despite a leading scientist saying lives would have been saved had ministers acted sooner.

Professor John Edmunds, an infectious diseases expert and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said: “I wish we had gone into lockdown earlier. I think that has cost a lot of lives unfortunately.”

Meanwhile, another study from the University of California, looking at China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France, and the United States, has estimated interventions in those countries prevented or delayed around 530 million cases.

Watch more

The paper, also published in Nature, said: “In the absence of policy actions, we estimate that early infections of Covid-19 exhibit exponential growth rates of roughly 38% per day.”

Researchers said they discovered that anti-contagion policies “significantly and substantially” slowed this growth, adding: “Some policies have different impacts on different populations, but we obtain consistent evidence that the policy packages now deployed are achieving large, beneficial, and measurable health outcomes.”

Countries in Europe have started easing their lockdowns over coronavirus, with kids allowed to come back to school in a few nations and shops reopening.

People in England are now able to meet in categories of six outside and go beaches – as long as they keep their distance from others – after weeks of being told to stay in the home unless it had been essential.

Additional reporting by Press Association