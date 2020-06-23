Coronavirus: Lockdown to be relaxed in England as 2m rule eased

Image copyright

Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from 4 July in England, when social distancing rules will be eased.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should remain 2m apart where possible but a “one metre plus” rule would be introduced.

Two house holds in England will also be able to meet indoors and stay overnight – with social distancing.

The prime minister warned that most the steps were “reversible”.

The government’s chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, said the relaxation represented a “reasonable balance of risk”.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford and Northern Ireland’s Arlene Foster have said the 2m rule will remain in place in their nations for the time being.

Theatres, cinemas, libraries, museums, theme parks and zoos are among other businesses that will also reopen.

But indoor gyms, pools, nail bars and indoor play areas will remain closed for the minute, as they’ve been since lockdown started on 23 March.

During the government’s final daily coronavirus briefing, Mr Johnson said “task forces” were being established to workout how they too could reopen.

The meeting of households won’t be exclusive so, for example, one pair of grandparents could see their relatives one weekend, and the other pair of grandparents the following.

But, unlike the bubble system, people will have to maintain social distance – so members of the family who live apart won’t be able to hug.

In a statement in the Commons earlier, Mr Johnson said people would be encouraged to use “mitigation” – such as face coverings and not sitting face-to-face – when significantly less than 2m from each other but “where it is possible to keep 2m apart, people should”.

Prof Whitty warned the united kingdom would “get an uptick” if people did not simply take such measures seriously.

And Mr Johnson urged people to be vigilant, saying the virus “wants to take advantage of our carelessness”.

He said there would be local outbreaks in the future – and he would not hesitate to reverse the changes at local or national level if the virus were to begin to come to an end of get a grip on.

The venues listed as being able to reopen include:

Pubs, bars and restaurants but only with a table service indoors, and owners will be asked to keep contact information on customers to help with contact tracing

but only with a table service indoors, and owners will be asked to keep contact information on customers to help with contact tracing Hotels, holiday apartments, campsites and caravan parks but shared facilities must be cleaned properly

but shared facilities must be cleaned properly Theatres and music halls but they won’t be allowed to hold live performances

but they won’t be allowed to hold live performances In other changes weddings will be allowed to have 30 attendees, and places of worship will be allowed to hold services but singing will be banned

will be allowed to have 30 attendees, and will be allowed to hold services but singing will be banned Hair salons and barbers will be able to reopen but should have protective measures, such as visors, in place

and will be able to reopen but should have protective measures, such as visors, in place Libraries, community centres and bingo halls

and Cinemas , museums and galleries

, and Funfairs, theme parks, adventure parks, amusement arcades, skating rinks and model villages

and Indoor attractions where animals are exhibited, such as at zoos, aquariums, farms, safari parks and wildlife centres

What can’t open from 4 July?

The following places will continue to be closed by law

Nightclubs and casinos

Bowling alleys and indoor skating rinks

Indoor play areas including soft-play

Spas

Nail bars and beauty salons

Massage, tattoo and piercing parlours

Indoor fitness and dance studios, and indoor gyms and sports venues/facilities – although Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tweeted that ministers hope to be able to reopen gyms and leisure facilities in mid-July

Swimming pools and water parks

Exhibition or conference centres – apart from for those who benefit that venue.

Responding to Mr Johnson’s statement on Tuesday afternoon, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I believe the government is trying to do the right thing and in that I support them”.

He added that he thought it had been “safe for some children to return to school” following the PM said schools in England should return in full in September.

In Scotland, schools are aiming to reopen full-time in August, in Wales some schools will resume just for three weeks later this month, while Northern Ireland has a 24 August target for full reopening.

Restrictions have to lift at some time. The big question is whether the UK is moving too soon.

The number of infections has fallen dramatically.

There are now just over 1,000 new cases per day on average.

That compares having an estimated 100,000 at the peak at the end of March – we do not know the exact figure because there is limited testing in place.

Huge progress has, therefore, been made.

But the amount of infections continues to be significantly greater than other countries.

France and Germany are seeing less than half the amount of infections that the UK is (and Germany has a larger population), while Italy has fewer than 25 %.

It is excatly why there are plenty of experts, including former government chief scientific adviser Sir David King, voicing concern that restrictions are easing too soon.

But, needless to say, not lifting them comes at a cost too – to the economy, to people’s health and wellbeing and to wider society.

At the end of the day, this is a finely balanced judgement call.

We will simply know whether it was the right choice or maybe not in the weeks and months to come.

Current evidence suggests being 1m apart carries between two and 10 times the risk to be 2m apart, scientists advising the government have said.

Under new guidance, the us government wants people to keep 2m apart where they could. If maybe not, to remain at least 1m apart while taking steps to decrease the risk of transmission.

They include measures such as maybe not sitting face-to-face, cutting the amount of people in an enclosed space, or insurance firms hand-sanitiser available to use.

Mr Johnson stressed that the government had not been “forcing” people to limit their social contact through legislation, but was “asking them to follow guidance”.

Police would still be able to “break up large and irresponsible gatherings”, that he said.

Earlier, he said it was each nation’s own responsibility to make their very own lockdown restrictions but said all areas of the UK were now “travelling in the same direction”.

The prime minister added he failed to believe there is “a risk of a second peak of infections that might overwhelm the NHS”.

A further 171 deaths were reported in the UK on Tuesday, taking the total to 42,927, while latest testing figures showed there have been 874 new positive cases.

According to the latest official figures, the R value for the united kingdom – the typical number of people any particular one infected person passes the herpes virus on to – was between 0.7 and 0.9.

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, who also spoke at the briefing, said people should not “be fooled” into convinced that the virus had “gone away”.

“The disease is growing across the world,” he said.

Prof Whitty said however be “surprised and delighted if we weren’t in this current situation through the winter and into next spring”.

‘Big moment’

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said: “This is not a return back to normal business, but it is really a very big moment, and a step to a brand new normal.

“One important point to note though, as I understand it, the advice from the us government will still be that folks should work from home if they can.”

Excitement and indifference

Shop owner Rezia isn’t optimistic that business will improve for him when other places re-open





By Alice Evans, BBC News

Brixton looks almost normal this afternoon. Plenty of industry stalls are open, there exists a steady blast of shoppers, and blaring music is originating from several shops. So far, so Brixton.

But the countless boarded-up companies down the backstreets of the buzzing south-London neighbourhood really are a tell-tale sign of the consequence lockdown has received on trade.

Some local firms have welcomed the prime minister’s news. The Duke of Edinburgh pub, for example, is busy making its huge beer garden Covid-secure, with staff “really excited” for their clients to get back. The clients are similarly keen – the pub’s booking internet site crashed minutes after the prime minister’s announcement.

But the others aren’t so enthused. Fabric shop owner Rezia (pictured above) is happy with the 2m rule being relaxed to 1m, but is convinced business will remain “slow” for him. It does not matter that more people will be on an outing spending money – they are maybe not going to buy fabric, he says, on their way home from the pub.

Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said he was “extremely pleased” that pubs were reopening after having a long hiatus.

“We are going to discuss the precise government proposals with our pub managers and staff before we comment further on the details.”

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said reopening was the best way to secure business and jobs – but warned that social distancing constraints means some companies were unviable, and government support remained “crucial”.

Glenn Earlam, leader of David Lloyd gyms, said that he was disappointed by the announcement, since preparations have been under means for the sector to reopen from 4 July.

“For the last three weeks we’ve been working on an awful lot of detail,” he said. “Everything from temperature checks of our members when they arrive at reception, to screens at reception, to hand sanitisation, to an extreme cleaning regime.”

An instant online poll carried out by YouGov soon after Mr Johnson’s announcement suggested 64% of individuals supported the reopening of the specified sectors and 73% backed the to decision to allow two households to meet indoors.