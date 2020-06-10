Coronavirus: Lockdown one week earlier could have halved UK’s death toll, says Neil Ferguson

Introducing lockdown measures a week earlier could have halved the UK’s coronavirus death toll, a former authorities adviser has mentioned.

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modelling helped form the coronavirus response technique, mentioned hundreds of deaths could have been prevented if the UK had acted sooner.

He advised the Commons science and expertise committee: “We knew the epidemic was doubling each three to 4 days earlier than lockdown interventions have been launched.





“So had we introduced lockdown measures a week earlier, we would have reduced the final death toll by at least a half.”

Prof Ferguson, who resigned from the federal government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) in May for breaching lockdown guidelines, was responding to questions from MPs over why the UK death toll was a lot larger than unique predictions.

He was challenged by Tory chairman Greg Clark on why he estimated in March that UK coronavirus deaths can be unlikely to exceed 20,000 – round half of what the present determine is now.

Prof Ferguson mentioned the consultants “underestimated how far this country was into the epidemic” at that stage, as an infection charges have been far larger than anticipated, with heavier “seeding” from international locations like Spain.

He mentioned the virus unfold extra rapidly in care properties than anticipated, partly resulting from lack of protecting for aged individuals and partly resulting from a lack of know-how of the truth that care house workers typically work in a number of amenities.

Prof Ferguson mentioned the death toll in care properties could additionally have been halved if there had been correct shielding.

He additionally advised the committee that 90 per cent of circumstances imported into the nation weren’t caught by border measures within the early phases of the pandemic.

