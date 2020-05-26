Coronavirus: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid and Cheltenham Festival ‘led to spike’ in coronavirus deaths | Football News





More than 50,000 followers attended Liverpool’s recreation towards Atletico Madrid at Anfield in March

Liverpool’s Champions League dwelling match towards Atletico Madrid and the Cheltenham Festival contributed to a rise in coronavirus deaths in the UK, a scientist has mentioned.

Professor Tim Spector, from King’s College London, mentioned the 2 occasions held in March had “caused increased suffering and death that wouldn’t otherwise have occurred”.

He mentioned information from an app used to report COVID-19 signs confirmed that Cheltenham and the North West each turned “key hotspots” for the coronavirus.

Over 1 / 4 of 1,000,000 folks attended this yr’s Cheltenham Festival

Despite a number of European nations and cities already being in lockdown by the point the sports activities fixtures occurred, Prime Minister Boris Johnson waited till 23 March to announce his personal “stay at home” message in the UK.

More than 251,000 folks attended the Cheltenham Festival from March 16-19 this yr – a drop of almost 15,000 in contrast to 2019.

Liverpool’s exit from the last-16 of the Champions League on March 11 was watched by round 52,000 folks inside Anfield, together with 3,000 visiting supporters who had travelled from Madrid – the place such occasions had already been suspended.

Atletico knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League at Anfield successful 3-2 after extra-time to prevail 4-2 on combination

By the time Mr Johnson ordered the lockdown, the variety of coronavirus instances in the UK stood at 6,650 and the variety of deaths was 336.

Since then, almost 37,000 folks have died in the UK after contracting COVID-19, the illness brought on by coronavirus, and there have been greater than 262,000 instances.

Last month, Liverpool City Council introduced plans to collectively examine the unfold of the virus in Merseyside, alongside the University of Liverpool and John Moores University, following the match.

Professor Spector, who works in genetic epidemiology analysis, mentioned: “Two weeks after the Cheltenham Festival and the Liverpool recreation towards Atletico Madrid, we noticed the variety of folks reporting COVID signs in the COVID Symptom Study app from these specific areas enhance and each areas turned key hotspots in the UK.

“This suggests that both events were, in part, a cause for the spread of COVID-19 in those areas.”

Cheltenham turned a ‘key hotspot’ for the coronavirus following the Festival

Data from the Kings College examine exhibits the next variety of instances in Cheltenham and Liverpool in contrast to their surrounding areas from 22 March to 29 March.

Liverpool City Council’s director of public well being Matthew Ashton is convinced the game against Atletico Madrid should not have gone ahead.

But the federal government believes the occasions occurred inside “clear guidance” given on the time.

A spokesman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport instructed Sky News: ”It is our absolute precedence to shield folks’s well being and our recommendation to the general public relies on direct, steady session with scientific and medical specialists.

“There are many factors that could influence the number of cases in a particular area, including population density, age, general health, and the position of an area on the pandemic curve.”