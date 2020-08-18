Coronavirus Live Updates : NPR

By
Jackson Delong
-

“I don’t think there’s any comparison between New Zealand’s current cluster and the tens of thousands of cases that are being seen daily in the United States,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated onTuesday

Guo Lei/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images


conceal caption

toggle caption

Guo Lei/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

“I don’t think there’s any comparison between New Zealand’s current cluster and the tens of thousands of cases that are being seen daily in the United States,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated on Tuesday.

Guo Lei/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern states President Trump’s declare that New Zealand now has a “big surge” in COVID-19 cases is “patently wrong,” including that the 2 nations’ status in dealing with the pandemic is not equivalent.

“We are still one of the best-performing countries in the world when it comes to COVID,” Ardern stated onTuesday “Our workers are focused on keeping it that way.”

Trump’s remarks began Monday– the very same day New Zealand reported nine new cases, and the U.S. included nearly…

Read The Full Article .

Post Views: 15

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR