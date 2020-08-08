Coronavirus Live Updates: Latest News and Analysis

At 5 million cases, the U.S. has actually passed another coronavirus turning point.

While political leaders wrangled over a pandemic relief plan and schools had a hard time over whether to open their doors to trainees, the United States passed another turning point on Saturday: more than 5 million understood coronavirus infections.

No other nation has actually reported as numerous cases. Brazil ranks 2nd, with about 3 million, and India is 3rd with 2 million. (In cases per capita, the United States ranks 8th, in between Oman and Peru.)

The information, from a New York Times database, is based upon reports of recognized cases from federal, state and regional authorities. Public health professionals have actually cautioned that the real variety of individuals contaminated is far higher.

Cases are trending up in 7 states, in addition to in Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and reducing in 17, according to The Times database. In the previous week, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida had the most brand-new cases relative to population.