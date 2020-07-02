Coronavirus live updates from around the world

Fishermen wearing protective face masks clean a freshly caught fish while people line up to get portions of the fish, in Havana, Cuba, on Saturday, June 27. Ismael Francisco/AP

Havana will begin a partial reopening on Friday, Cuban Prime Minister Marrero Cruz said Wednesday nights the country’s capital city.

Cuba closed its borders in March, canceling all regular commercial flights to and from the island, and went under a strict lockdown after three Italian tourists were diagnosed with coronavirus.

But recently it began a gradual easing of restrictions as infections dropped.

The reopening in Havana will allow restaurants, bars along with other businesses to reopen but with restricted capacity, the prime minister said. Havana residents may also be able to visit the beach for the first time in nearly 3 months.

However, international happen to be and from most of Cuba will remain suspended.

Cuba’s main island, where Havana is located, remains closed to international tourists. Visitors will, however, manage to travel to five offshore islands, which the Cuban government has developed for tourism.

As of Wednesday, the country had recorded 86 deaths and 2,348 cases of coronavirus, in accordance with Cuban health officials.