Coronavirus live updates: Florida judge blocks order requiring in-person learning during pandemic

August 25, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
D.C. prompts care amongst visitors as city to host numerous presentations during pandemic
D.C. authorities on Monday prompted visitors to utilize care today as the country’s capital anticipates to host thousands for political and civil liberties presentations in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers state a fireworks show Thursday night marking completion of the Republican National Convention might draw both advocates of the president and protesters. That will be followed Friday by almost a lots presentations anticipated to draw thousands requiring an overhaul of the criminal justice system and racial equity.
D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Christopher Rodriguez advised participants to follow the city’s public health procedures, which need visitors to self-quarantine if showing up from a state with high rates of infections.
By Michael Brice-Saddler,Justin Wm Moyer, Gregory S. Schneider and Dana Hedgpeth