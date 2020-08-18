Coronavirus live updates: Daughter of covid-19 victim denounces Trump in fiery speech at DNC

You might call Gian Gozum a karaoke superfan.

Among his group of pals, the 30-year-old federal government expert was the one to recommend beginning or ending their night at a karaoke bar. Singing pop hits was his preferred method to commemorate a promo or collect for a team-building workout, and it was likewise how Gozum selected to commemorate his birthday: Bringing a team to a D.C. karaoke hotspot, such as Chinatown’s Wok and Roll or Adams Morgan’s Muzette, and leasing a space for a couple of hours. He ‘d kick the celebration off with Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer.”

Like numerous other things, his birthday celebration this year fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic, as the District’s karaoke bars– like numerous around the nation– have actually stayed quiet given thatMarch “These days, I haven’t found much of a solution for karaoke,” Gozum states. “I’m mainly singing in the car, or singing as I do household chores.”