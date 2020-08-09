Coronavirus live updates and news from around the world

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has actually utilized an online post to slam coronavirus lockdown steps and news protection of the pandemic, in his very first remarks nearly a complete day after Brazil surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths.

In a series of tweets Sunday, Bolsonaro indicated a story released by the UK’s Daily Mail that slams lockdown steps to address the spread of coronavirus.

It concludes that lockdown eliminated 2 individuals for each 3 with Covid in the UK. In Brazil, even without main information, the numbers would not be extremely various,” Bolsonaro tweeted.

The Daily Mail post recommends “it is thought that as many as 16,000 people died because they didn’t get medical care between March 23 and May 1.” The story declares– without proof– that those individuals didn’t go to medical facility throughout lockdown due to the fact that they feared capturing the infection.

Bolsonaro went on to slam Brazil’s greatest TELEVISION station without particularly calling it, stating the TELEVISION station “only spreads panic in the population and the discord among the powers” and “disdained, wrong and prevented the usage of hydroxychloroquine.”

Brazil gone beyond 100,000 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and cases in the nation are now more than 3 million, according to the most current numbers by the nation’s Health Ministry.

