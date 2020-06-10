Coronavirus live news: WHO urges Pakistan to reimpose lockdown as Brazil restores Covid-19 data | World news

20:01
WHO calls for new lockdowns in Pakistan
The World Health Organization has told Pakistan it will implement “intermittent” lockdowns to counter a surge in coronavirus infections that has come as the united states loosens restrictions, an official said Tuesday.
Since the beginning of Pakistan’s outbreak in March, Prime Minister Imran Khan opposed a nationwide lockdown of the kind seen elsewhere, arguing the impoverished country could not afford it, AFP reports.
Instead, Pakistan’s four provinces ordered a patchwork of closures, but a week ago Khan said most of these restrictions would be lifted. That decision came as Pakistan’s disease rate is worsening, as it is across all of South Asia, which until recently had lagged Western nations in virus tolls.
Health officials said Tuesday they had recorded a total of 108,317 cases and 2,172 deaths – though with testing still limited, real rates are believed to be much higher.
“As of today, Pakistan does not meet any of the pre-requisite conditions for opening the lockdown”, the WHO said in a letter to Punjab’s provincial health minister Yasmin Rashid. The health body recommended an intermittent lockdown cycle of a couple of weeks on, a couple of weeks off.
Some 25% of tests in Pakistan come back positive for COVID-19, the WHO said, indicating high quantities of infection in the general populace.
Hospitals across the country say they are at or near capacity, plus some are turning Covid-19 patients away.
Summary
Here will be the key developments from the previous few hours:
- Brazil restored on Tuesday detail by detail Covid-19 data to the state national web site, carrying out a scandal in regards to the removal of cumulative totals and a ruling by way of a Supreme Court justice that the full group of information be reinstated.
The detailed information, with cumulative totals and breakdowns by state, was restored to the website https://covid.saude.gov.br/, Reuters confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.
- The World Health Organization’s Covid-19 technical lead backtracked on her comment that asymptomatic transmission of the virus was “very rare”. “I think that it’s a misunderstanding to state the asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare,” Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said, noting modelling suggesting 40% of infections could possibly be transmitted by people without symptoms.
- A number of EU member states needed medical and equipment stockpiles to be increased. The leaders of Denmark, Spain and Germany, as well as France, Belgium and Poland, called for measures to increase the bloc’s long-term resilience to public health crises and backed proposals for shared research and development of vaccines and treatment.
- The epidemic in Mexico is advancing toward its peak degree of infections, the World Health Organization warned. Mexico, where total confirmed cases exceed 120,000 and the death toll stands at about 14,000, began a gradual re-opening of the economy from the beginning of June.
- Zoos, safari parks and drive-in cinemas will undoubtedly be allowed to reopen in England from 15 June. Boris Johnson will make the state announcement on Wednesday.
- There have now been sharp rises in reports of violence against women across Latin America, already a hotspot for gender-based violence, because the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Rescue Committee has said. Meghan Lopez, the IRC’s regional director for Latin America, said some women and girls were stuck with perpetrators 24 hours each day.
- The world faces a food crisis worse than any seen for at least 50 years, the UN has warned. Social protections for poor people are urgently needed as the looming recession following the Covid-19 pandemic might put basic nutrition out of reach.
- A supreme court judge in Brazil has ordered Jair Bolsonaro’s administration to resume publishing complete Covid-19 statistics. His government sparked outrage on Saturday by purging the health ministry website of data on to pandemic and announcing it would stop publishing the death toll or quantity of infections.
- Nearly one in five people in Iran was infected with coronavirus because the country’s outbreak, a health official said. This meant the virus was “much less lethal than we or the world had anticipated”, said Ehsan Mostafavi, a member of the taskforce set up to combat Covid-19.
- Face masks will stay compulsory in most public spaces even after Spain’s Covid-19 state of emergency ends on 22 June. “The message is one of prudence and caution,” said the us government spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero. “Until there is a vaccine or a treatment, the virus remains a threat. We can’t think that the danger has gone.”
- Fifty-two Cuban medics who flew to Italy to help doctors treat Europe’s first mass coronavirus outbreak came back home to a heroes’ welcome. The medical brigade, comprising 36 doctors, 15 nurses and a logistics specialist, found its way to Milan on 22 March and were the first ever to be deployed to a European country.
- Up to 600 deaths in Kano, northern Nigeria, most in just a single week in April, were due to an undetected outbreak of Covid-19, officials said. Government investigations, which began after reports of hundreds of deaths caused alarm in Nigeria’s second largest city, linked 50-60% of 979 “mysterious” deaths to the virus.
- Coronavirus was present and spreading in Wuhan as early as August last year, according to research that analysed satellite imagery of car parks outside major hospitals and internet search engine data.