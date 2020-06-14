Coronavirus live news: Victoria eases pub and cafe rules as Beijing fears second wave | World news

20:37
Australia’s NRL postpones match among Covid-19 scare
Staying in Australia for the particular time being, the National Rugby League provides postponed the match among Canterbury and the Sydney Roosters carrying out a coronavirus frighten.
AAP reports that will Canterbury ahead Aiden Tolman was informed on Saturday night the teacher in his child’s school experienced tested optimistic to the computer virus.
The Laguna Street public college in Sydney’s south have been closed right up until 25 June, with a caution there’s possible children could have brought herpes home.
More about this below:
20:34
Victoria, Australia to help ease constraints from 21 June
In Australia, the Premier of the express of Victoria has declared that restrictions will probably be eased farther from midnight about 21 June – deep into this immediately.
Updated
20:26
Summary
Hi, Helen Sullivan here in cold, wet Sydney. Cockatoos are making a fuss in the trees outside, there is a small, white dog asleep beside me and I’m on the blog.
If you’re following along, get in touch on Twitter or via email: [email protected] I’d love to hear a bit about where you’re reading this from.
The world is anxiously watching Beijing, after a new cluster of locally transmitted cases emerged 55 days after the last known locally transmitted case in the city, which had almost returned to normal life.
Meanwhile Brazil’s death toll, currently at 42,720, overtook the UK’s to become the second-worst worldwide. The country also has the second-highest number of cases, with 850,514 known infections.
Here are the latest developments from around the world:
- Parts of Beijing have reimposed lockdown measures, after a cluster of locally transmitted coronavirus cases emerged nearly two months after the Chinese capital appeared to have stamped out the virus. The outbreak, linked to a major wholesale food market, raised serious questions about the challenges of keeping the disease at bay, even in countries such as China where authoritarian rule allows harsh containment regulations and invasive tracing systems.
- Egypt saw a record daily rise in infections and deaths, as it confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths on Saturday. In total, the Arab world’s most populous country has registered 42,980 cases including 1,484 deaths, the ministry said in a statement.
- Infections in Turkey have been increasing since travel restrictions were lifted and facilities reopened at the beginning of the month.
- Israel has noted a spike in coronavirus cases as schools, businesses, restaurants, bars, tourist attractions and other establishments reopen, leading to 177 schools and educational institutions throughout the country closing again after 493 students and teachers tested positive for the virus.
- France reported 24 new coronavirus deaths over the 24 hours to Saturday, taking the total to 29,398 and marking the fourth day with under 30 fatalities.
- The president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, reproached citizens on Saturday for their reduced adherence to health measures designed to stop the spread of coronavirus.
- Algeria will further relax its coronavirus lockdown on Sunday, easing a curfew, allowing public transport to resume in the cities and reopening some more businesses, the government said on Saturday.
- Travellers from Germany, Iceland and Norway are to be permitted to enter Denmark from Monday as long as they have booked accommodation for at least six nights, as the country gradually lifts its coronavirus–related travel restrictions.
- Lebanese protesters took to the streets in Beirut and other cities about Saturday in mostly peaceful protests against the particular government, calling for its resignation as the small nation sinks deeper into economic distress amid lockdown constraints.