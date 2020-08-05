Coronavirus live news: US health secretary Azar to visit Taiwan as Europe faces second wave | World news

By
Jackson Delong
-

In contrast to authoritarian systems, US and Taiwan societies and economies are distinctively geared up to drive international development in locations such as medication and science to assist the world take on emerging hazards. The Covid-19 pandemic is the most current example of joint U.S.-Taiwan efforts to face international obstacles for the good of the world.

