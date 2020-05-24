Coronavirus live news: US bars travel from Brazil as British PM’s adviser reported to police over lockdown breach | World news

19: 52
White House main likens China’s handling of coronavirus to Chernobyl whitewash
A leading White House authorities on Sunday compared China’s handling of the coronavirus episode to the Soviet Union’s whitewash of the crisis at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in 1986.
National protection adviser Robert O’Brien stated Beijing recognized what was occurring with the infection, which came from Wuhan, from November however existed to the World Health Organization as well as stopped outdoors specialists from accessing details.
“They unleashed a virus on the world that’s destroyed trillions of dollars in American economic wealth that we’re having to spend to keep our economy alive, to keep Americans afloat during this virus,” O’Brien stated on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
“The cover-up that they did of the virus is going to go down in history, along with Chernobyl. We’ll see an HBO special about it ten or 15 years from now,” he included, referring to a tv miniseries.