Coronavirus live news: New Zealand’s biggest city back in lockdown as global deaths pass 740,000 | World news

01: 19
Victoria, Australia records greatest Covid death toll at 21 as aged care sector stays hardest struck
Melissa Davey, Matilda Boseley and Josh Taylor report for the Guardian:
Here is the complete story on the Australian state of Victoria, which has actually taped its greatest over night death toll from Covid-19, with 21 deaths and 410 new cases revealed on Wednesday as the premier Daniel Andrews revealed issue about ongoing aged care cases and deaths, and an increase of cases in impairment services, amongst health employees, and in local locations.
Those who passed away varied in age from their 70 s to 100 s, and of the deaths 16 were connected to aged care centers. There are 662 Victorians in health center and 43 of those are getting extensive care, while 25 are on a ventilator. Meanwhile 476 aged care locals have actually been moved from aged care to health center as the state has a hard time to include spread in the centers:
01: 00
Phil Taylor reports for the Guardian from Auckland:
In the hours right away prior to Auckland entered into Level 3 lockdown at midday on Wednesday, the city’s roadways were complete, lines snaked outdoors grocery stores and toilet tissue flew off the racks once again.
People rushed to stockpile and perform last-minute jobs in the understanding that the luck for among the extremely couple of nations that appeared to have contained coronavirus had actually altered.
Mary Robson, 77, stated needing to stay inside your home once again was unfortunate, “however it’s a.