Coronavirus live news: markets fall over fears of long US recovery as Brazil cases top 800,000 | World news

Dow sinks 1,800 as virus cases rise, deflating optimism
Stocks fell sharply Thursday on Wall Street as coronavirus cases in the US increased again, deflating recent optimism for a quick economic recovery and raising more doubts about how exactly long the market’s scorching comeback can last, AP reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank significantly more than 1,800 points, very nearly 7%, and the S&P 500 dropped 5.9%, its worst day since mid-March, when stocks went through repeated harrowing falls as herpes lockdowns began. The S&P 500 rallied 44.5% between late March and Monday, erasing most of its losses associated with the pandemic.
The selling comes as coronavirus cases rise in the US, with some of the increase likely associated with the reopening of companies and the lifting of stay-at-home orders. Cases are climbing in nearly half the states, according to an Associated Press analysis, a worrying trend that could intensify as people return to work and go out during the summer.
Investor optimism for a speedy recovery was also dimmed by the Federal Reserve, which warned Wednesday that the street to recovery from the worst downturn in decades would be long and vowed to keep rates low for the near future.
Those facets, along with the recent run-up in stock prices, set the stage for the wave of attempting to sell Thursday.
Powell said US unemployment could remain at levels near to the worst of the GFC at the end of the year, and that a 2nd outbreak could mean that figure was optimistic.
- Global cases near 7.5 million. There are currently 7,449,476 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, and 418,846 deaths.
- Brazil reported a complete of 802,828 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, with 30,412 new infections in the last 24 hours in the world’s second worst outbreak following the United States.With yet another 1,239 fatalities, the death toll in Brazil has reached 40,919, medical ministry said, the world’s third highest after the United States and the UK.
- Brazilian officials have announced an agreement with China’s Sinovac Biotech to produce its coronavirus vaccine in Sao Paulo, where tests involving 9,000 volunteers are to begin the following month.
- More than a third of employees in some towns in Britain have been furloughed due to coronavirus, based on figures that also reveal the government’s job retention scheme has cost very nearly £20bn.
- British Airways plans to offer some of its multi-million-pound art collection in an effort to make it through the pandemic. The collection includes pieces by Damien Hirst, Bridget Riley and Peter Doig with one work thought to have been valued at significantly more than £1 million.It is understood at the very least 10 pieces have been identified for sale by the airline.
- In Australia, only 1 of the six commissioners on Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Covid-19 commission has volunteered to produce their conflicts of interest, prompting requires greater transparency from the publicly funded body. The Australian government has refused to release the conflict-of-interest declarations for members of its National Covid-19 Coordination Commission (NCCC), a prominent advisory body shaping non-health aspects of the Covid-19 strategy.
- Almost half of asymptomatic coronavirus carriers detected in Bahrain were found to pose a risk of spreading the virus to others, based on research by the country’s coronavirus taskforce.
- Deaths from Covid-19 in Italy climbed by 53 on Thursday against 71 the afternoon before, Reuters reports, citing the country’s civil protection agency, pushing the total to death toll from the outbreak to 34,167.
- European Union officials and experts have said that Europe could face a surge of coronavirus infections in coming weeks as an outcome of the mass anti-racism protests which have spread over the continent.
- 10 countries account for not quite 75% of new cases – WHO. Nearly three-quarters of new cases of coronavirus are via 10 countries, mostly concentrated in the Americas and south Asia, the director general of the World Health Organization has said.Speaking at the UN health agency’s member state briefing on Thursday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the worldwide situation was deteriorating, even as Europe appeared to be over the worst of the outbreak.