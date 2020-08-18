Coronavirus live news: Jacinda Ardern says Trump’s ‘patently wrong’ on New Zealand’s Covid cases | World news

Older and vulnerable people in Ireland are to be told to limit their time outdoors and indoor gatherings limited to six people, the Irish Independent is reporting.
The paper reports that Ireland’s National Public Health Emergency Team believes more curbs must be introduced to control a resurgence of Covid-19 just two weeks before schools are due to reopen.
Ireland’s cabinet is due to meet later on Tuesday to consider the recommendations, which include a restriction on outdoor gatherings to 15 people, the paper added.
Restrictions in the country are already among the strictest in Europe and currently limit outdoor gatherings to 50 people, while 10 visitors from no more than four different households are allowed in the homes of anyone else, so as to limit house parties.
The number of daily confirmed cases in Ireland has been rising steadily since the end of July, from around 20-30 per day to 66 on Monday. The country’s infection rate now stands at 22.3 cases per 100,000 people, above the important benchmark of 20 in which the UK will consider introducing quarantine measures on all arriving travellers.