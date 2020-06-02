Coronavirus live news: India evacuates Covid-19 patients ahead of cyclone as Brazil deaths pass 30,000 | World news



19:32

A report 1,262 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Brazil at this time – taking the nation’s whole demise toll to 31,199 – however the president continues to downplay the pandemic.

The figures had been introduced on Tuesday night by Brazil’s well being ministry, which additionally mentioned the quantity of coronavirus circumstances had risen to 555,383, second solely to the United States.











An anti-government demonstrator carrying a protecting face masks holds a poster with the message “30,000 deaths, so what?”, throughout a protest named “Amazonas for Democracy” in Manaus, Brazil, 2 June 2020. Photograph: Bruno Kelly/Reuters



The South American nation is now on the verge of overtaking Italy, the place 33,530 deaths have been recorded, as the nation with the third highest quantity of deaths.

But Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, who has dismissed Covid-19 as a “little flu”, once more dismissed the tragedy on Tuesday.

“I regret each of the deaths – but that’s everyone’s destiny,” Bolsonaro informed supporters outdoors his palace within the capitalBrasília.

Brazil’s most populous state, São Paulo, registered a report quantity of deaths on Tuesday taking the overall quantity of fatalities there to just about 8,000. Rio de Janeiro has Brazil’s second highest demise toll with 5,686 deaths, adopted by the northeastern state of Ceará the place 3,421 individuals have died.

For all Bolsonaro’s dismissiveness, scientists and medical specialists imagine the state of affairs is dire and prone to worsen. “Not even in our most dreadful nightmare could we have imagined the situation we are now in,” Drauzio Varella, a physician and broadcaster, wrote in a single of Brazil’s prime newspapers final week.